Banditry: ‘Katsina is fast retuning to normalcy’

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Government at the weekend said the state is fast retuning to normalcy particularly in the rural communities affected by banditry.

It therefore appreciated the combined efforts of the ongoing joint Military operations.

The Government further appealed to the people to volunteer information on criminal hideouts so that they would be appropriately dealt with.

Special Adviser to the governor on security matters, Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina, made the above declaration Saturday during a press briefing held in his office in Katsina state.

He said; “The Katsina state government is happy to note that the general security situation in the state is gradually returning to normalcy.

“The current security operation by the combined efforts of the military and other security forces is achieving the desired results of dislodging the bandits from their hideouts and giving hope to people to go back to their normal lives.

“In this regard, we wish to acknowledge with satisfaction the efforts of the military and other security forces in the restoration of gradual peace and security in the affected area.’

“We hope the tempo will be sustained so that sooner than expected, banditry will be a thing of the past in the state.”

He maintained that despite pocket of challenges to the security operations, most of the communities affected by banditry had gradually gone back to their farms, and going about their normal activities.

He said ”We are therefore calling on members of the public to shun all forms of inducement to go into crimes, as it does not pay.

“People should continue to volunteer information on criminal hideouts so that collectively we can defeat these criminals. They are very few. They should not be allowed to hibernate and disturb our peace and security.”

