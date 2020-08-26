Banker, 2 others in court over alleged attempt to steal N1.3m from Access Diamond Bank

The police charged Raji, 27, alongside Dupe Lawal, 27 and Blessing Akintade, 24 with two counts of conspiracy and attempt to commit felony.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug 18, 2020 around 12.05 p.m. at the Access Diamond Bank, Lagere, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendants conspired and attempted to steal N1.3m, from Access Diamond Bank, Lagere, Ile-Ife.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 508, 509 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to

The Defence Counsel, Mr Bhadmus Adewale, applied for the bail of the defendants in the most Liberal term.

Magistrate A.I. Oyebadejo, admitted the defendants to bail in the in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties each in like amount.

Oyebadejo added that sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as provide three years tax clearance certificate.

She stated further ordered that the sureties must present three recent passport photographs each and adjourned the case until 21, Sept for hearing.

Meanwhile, The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men: Ismalla Kamilu and Bashiru Abdullahi, in a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged joint act and attempt to steal from a shop.

Kamilu, 20, and Abdullahi, 18, all of Lugbe Zone 4 by Hausa Mosque, were arraigned on a three-count charge of

joint act, shop breaking and attempting to steal.

The prosecutor, Francis Gabriel, told the court that one Surajo Umar of Lugbe Zone 4 Airport Road, Abuja, reported the matter at Trade More Police Station on Aug. 5.

Gabriel told the court that Umar arrested the defendants at about 3: a.m. with the help of security men and people around the area.

He said that the defendants and two others, now at large, smartly broke into the complainant’s shop with intention to steal, but were caught immediately and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said during police investigations, the defendant, “openly confessed,” to the crime.

He added that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 95 and 358 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each and a surety each in like sum.

