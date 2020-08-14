Daily News

Barcelona defender tests positive for COVID-19

By Samuel Oamen

 

Barcelona defender, Samuel Umtiti, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The World Cup winner, according to the club in a statement on Friday, is however asymptomatic.

Umtiti, who has been sidelined with injury, is not with the team, which plays Bayern Munich on Friday in Quarter Finals of the Champion League in Lisbon, Portugal.

A statement by the club reads: “After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday the first team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolating at home.

“The Club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests.”

