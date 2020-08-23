Daily News

Barcelona eyes Man City defender, Angelino

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Angelino.

The 23-year-old Spanish full-back has just returned from a six-month loan spell at RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He joined City in 2014, left for PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and returned to City last summer after they triggered a £5.3m buy-back clause.

Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for City last season before moving to Germany.

The deal with Leipzig contained a 30m euro (£27m) option to buy and it is understood City would be looking for a similar sum from Barcelona, who are trying to reshape their squad under new boss Ronald Koeman following their 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich this week.

