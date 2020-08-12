Barcelona Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Barcelona player has tested positive to COVID-19, though their upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich is not in doubt.

According to the Spanish club, the player who tested positive was not included in Quique Setien’s final shortlist for Friday’s quarter-final tie against Bayern.

The statement released by Barcelona read;

“Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities.

“All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League.”

The statement also linked to a page confirming the nine players that had returned to pre-season training, including Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda, and Oriol Busquets.

