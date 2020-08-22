Daily News

Barcelona’s board divided over Messi exit

BARCELONA hope to persuade Lionel Messi to stay at the club, but some members of the board have told ESPN that they wouldn’t be against selling him in the right circumstances.

New coach Ronald Koeman has publicly said he wants to build the team around Messi, and sources have told ESPN that the board’s stance is that they want to keep him.

However, Messi’s doubts about his future have generated an internal debate among the board. Some directors have told ESPN that they would be prepared to listen to offers that would allow Koeman to reconstruct the team at the same time as reducing the wage bill.

