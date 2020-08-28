Barr. Bola Tinubu’s new role

By Oladapo Sofowora

For a fact, Barr. Bola Tinubu, the darling wife of Jubril Adewale Tinubu, a super-rich, and successful oil tycoon, is still her usual self despite her privileged position in society. She is rarely seen at most high profile society parties, just as she also shy away from publicity as much as possible. A successful corporate lawyer, she is known for child advocacy after developing a strong passion for helping sexually abused children. In pursuit of this noble quest, the mother of five established the first free children’s helpline in Nigeria under her Cece Yara Foundation.

Positioned to help in the prevention of child sexual abuse in Nigeria, the foundation opened the Cece Yara Child Advocacy Centre, a state-of-the-art forensic suite for children who have experienced sexual abuse, in Lagos. Perhaps, the foregoing explains her recent appointment in Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration as the Chairman, Governing Council for the Office of the Public Defender, OPD, in Lagos.

The OPD was established 20 years ago by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide legal aid and to safeguard the fundamental human rights of vulnerable persons, disadvantaged groups, and indigent residents of Lagos State. Her appointment has been applauded by many who believe it was well deserved, given her commitment to the cause of the abused female members of the society.

Many will recall that her fight for humanity earned her recognition in the BBC’s 100 Women of 2018 – the list which celebrated 100 inspiring and influential women ranging from age 15 to 94 from around the world, including leaders, trailblazers, and everyday heroes from over 60 countries.