Basketball star Ojo dies in Serbia

THE Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), yesterday announced the sudden death of 27-year-old D’Tigers invitee Michael Olalekan Ojo.

NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida said of the late player: “This is another flower that unexpectedly withered at such a time it was expected to start blossoming,” stated “After a sterling College career in the United States of America and after securing a professional deal in Belgrade, it is so sad that the basketball world has been robbed of this emerging talent who has been described as one of the tallest to play basketball in Serbia.”

According to an official release by his club, Crvena Zvezda of Serbia, Ojo slumped after training and died shortly afterward.

In his own reaction, the Federation’s Vice President, Babs Ogunade said: “I met with him in February at the FIBA Women’ Olympic qualifying tournament in Serbia. I watched his match against Partizan Basketball. He was such a calm and unassuming personality”.

The North Central Representative on the board, Isah Umah described the late centre, who won the 2019 Serbian Professional League with Crvena as humble and hard working.

Umar who was D’Tigers Team Manager when the team was preparing for the 2011 FIBA Afrobasket when Ojo was invited to the National team revealed that he was a true Nigerian who bled green and white.

“He was excited to be part of team Nigeria and gave his best at such a young age. He did not make the final cut, but he was excited to have a chance to play for his fatherland”.

