Bauchi commisioner loyal to Dogara resigns

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Mohammed Sadiq, has resigned his appointment.

This was contained in a statement he posted on his Facebook page.

The commissioner in his statement acknowledged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, whom he said made his appointment possible. His statement was also circulated by Mr Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan.

“I thank H.E the Executive Governor – Sen. Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me. In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss H.E, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same.

“I sincerely thank all my colleagues in the EXCO and the Ministry, whom we have worked with as a formidable team. I have enjoyed the understanding of my family at such a trying time.

I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public/colleagues to pardon me,” he said.

Mr Dogara had, a month ago, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection followed a conflict between him and the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

He alleged there was a breakdown of governance in the state under the governor whom he said he helped install in 2019.

Mr Dogara had in 2018 left the APC for the PDP after a similar conflict with another former governor, Mohammed Abubakar.