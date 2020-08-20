Bauchi commissioner resigns, aligns with Dogara

Bauchi State commissioner for commerce and industry, Mohammed Al-Hassan Sadiq, said he has resigned from Governor Bala Mohammed’s cabinet.

“Every beginning has an end. Today, the 19th day of August 2020, I have honourably tendered my voluntary resignation as a Commissioner (Ministry of Commerce & Industries) and a Member of the State Executive Council in the Government of Bauchi State,” Sadiq said in the resignation note posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday.

“It was a rare privilege and opportunity to have served my state in such an exalted position.

“I thank H.E the Executive Governor – Sen. Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me. In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss, H.E, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same.

“I sincerely thank all my colleagues in the EXCO and the Ministry, whom we have worked with as a formidable team. I have enjoyed the understanding of my family at such a trying time.

“I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public/colleagues to pardon me. I urge you to help me, pray God to grant me success, contentment and peace of mind in my new endeavour. Thank you all and remain blessed.”

Earlier last year, former commissioner for finance, Nura Manu Soro, had also resigned from Mohammed’s government after three months in office.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had dumped Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had also accused the Bauchi State governor of misconduct and unfulfilled campaign promises.

Responding to Dogara, Mohammed said the allegations are baseless and unfounded.

