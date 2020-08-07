Bauchi Governor Appoints Special Assistant On Unmarried Women Affairs

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim, the Chairperson, Association of Divorcees in the state, as the Special Assistant on Unmarried Women Affairs.

Ibrahim’s appointment as a special assistant was made disclosed in a letter dated Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The letter, which was obtained by Sahara Reporters reads:

“I am pleased to convey the approval of his Excellency Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant, Women Affairs (Unmarried).

“The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of hard work, honesty and absolute loyalty. I would expect you to utilise all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.

“The terms and conditions of your appointment as enunciated in the regular government policies as applicable.

“While congratulating you on this well-deserved appointment, I pray to the Almighty God to guide and protect you in the discharge of the responsibilities of your new office.”

Ibrahim’s appointment as special assistant on marital affairs comes after the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, in 2017, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.

Here is a copy of the letter

Like this: Like Loading...