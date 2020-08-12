Bauchi State recovers N225.5million from ghost workers in 9 months

Bauchi State Government said that it has recovered over N225 million from illegal payments to dead workers, fake appointments, over-bloated pension payment among others. While addressing journalists at the Office of Head of Service, the Special Adviser on Civil Servant Affairs, Mr. Abdon Dala Gin on Wednesday, said that a committee began workforce sanitation since […]

