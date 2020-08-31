Bayelsa gunmen kill councilor as first Siamese twins undergo successful surgery

Gunmen. Photo: OURNAIJANEWS

The councilor representing Ward 6 of Sagbama Local Council of Bayelsa State, Karma Agagowei, was at weekend, killed by unknown gunmen at Opolo area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

He was reportedly assassinated while returning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward congress.

The deceased was rushed to two different hospitals and denied treatment same time for lack of police report.

The Guardian gathered that another person, who was with Agagowei in a commercial tricycle at the time of the incident, was also macheted by the hoodlums, but luckily fled with injuries.

Contacted, spokesperson for the police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident. Meanwhile, the Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) in Yenagoa and Yola have underwritten the surgery of Siamese twins belonging to an indigent couple in Nembe, Bayelsa State.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Yenagoa FMC, Dr. Dennis Alagoa, yesterday, said the operation was successfully carried out at the Yola FMC.

He said a team of pediatric surgeons and healthcare experts from the two medical institutions collaborated to achieve the feat, while the Nigerian Air Force provided logistics.

“The babies were delivered through caesarian section on December 12, 2019, at the General Hospital, Nembe in Bayelsa State, and subsequently referred to us at the FMC, Yenagoa.

“They were catered for at the Special Baby Care Unit, and joined in the stomach and liver.

“We evaluated the situation and in the best interest of the babies, opted to collaborate with FMC, Yola where a successful exercise was conducted,” he said.

Alagoa went on: “The surgery lasted for less than three hours, and the recovery of the babies was fast and smooth. By the next day, they were already eating.

“We applaud the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for his swift intervention by making the aircraft and logistics for medical evacuation of the babies alongside their parents and medical team to and from Yola (possible).”