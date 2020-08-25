Bayelsa West: Dickson gets automatic ticket

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has got an automatic ticket to contest the Bayelsa West senatorial by-election in October 31.

Bayelsa Central had five aspirants, but Dickson was the only candidate from West.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Solomon Agwanana said the people endorsed Dickson’s capacity, pedigree and tested voice.

He urged other parties to accept Dickson’s choice as the next senator for Bayelsa West.

Governor Douye Diri yesterday inaugurated the election campaign council. The council is chaired by Fyneman Wilson.

The governor said Dickson became the people’s choice as a reward for his sacrifice and service.

He said: “I believe the former governor has served his heart out and, for that, everybody that matters in Bayelsa West decided to say this is where we will remain, come sun come rain.

“It is also a period of reflection in that Dickson has done well to serve our state and his senatorial district. If he has not done well, these elders and leaders will not gather here to be part of the team to send our former governor to the National Assembly.

Diri will swear in 24 commissioners today.

The swearing in, according to a statement by his Acting Chief Press, Daniel Alabrah, would hold at the Government House in Yenagoa, about noon.