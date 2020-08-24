Bayelsa West: PDP gives automatic ticket to ex-Governor Dickson

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party, Bayelsa State Chapter, has given automatic ticket to Ex-Governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election scheduled for October 31, 2020.

The stakeholders and top political players of the PDP from Bayelsa West decided not to pick the party’s nomination form for the senatorial district out of respect for the former governor.

The PDP chairman in the state, Chief Solomon Agwanana, said the people of the senatorial district were unanimous in the position that Dickson had the capacity, the pedigree and indeed the tested voice to provide the much needed effective representation at the Senate.

Agwanana said the people had implicit confidence in the capacity of the former governor to exploit his vast experience and potential in the interest of the senatorial district, the state and the entire Ijaw Nation.

While Bayelsa Central has five aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket, the West has only Dickson whose ticket was procured for him by a coalition of stakeholders

He stressed that Dickson had a track record in the National Assembly as a former member of the House of Representatives aside from his sterling performance as the first ever two-term Governor of Bayelsa State.

He reiterated that stakeholders of other political parties in the senatorial district should come on board to join the popular preference for Dickson as the next senator for Bayelsa West.

Agwanana said the PDP and the people of the area were prepared to deliver Dickson on October 31, 2020.

On Monday, Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the PDP Senatorial Campaign Council for Bayelsa West with political icon, Chief Fyneman Wilson as Chairman.

Diri said Dickson emerged as the choice of all stakeholders in reward for his sacrifices and service to his people.

He said that the political leaders had opted to support him because he committed his all to the service of Bayelsa and his people.

He said: “I believe that the former Governor has served his heart out and for that reason everybody that matters in Bayelsa West politically has decided to say that this is where we will remain come sun, come rain.

“It is also a period of reflection in that the former governor, our leader has done meticulously well to serve our state and to serve his senatorial district.

“If he has not done well, all of these elders and leaders will not be gathering here to be inaugurated to be part of the team to send our former Governor to the National Assembly.”