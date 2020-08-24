Bayern Munich Defeats Paris Saint-Germain (1-0) To Win the Champions League

Bayern Munich clinched its sixth European title after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions final in Lisbon on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in an engrossing Champions League final in Lisbon, completing a fantastic season for the German giants and leaving their opponents still searching for the trophy they covet more than anything.

Following a tentative opening gambit from both sides, the first real chance fell to PSG and Neymar.

The Brazilian broke free down the left-hand side and fired a low shot that brought a fine save from Manuel Neuer with the inside of his outstretched leg. The ball rebounded back to Neymar, but his cut-back from an acute angle was once again repelled by the German stopper.

Despite all the attacking talent on display, one goal was enough to separate the two sides with former PSG man Kingsley Coman heading in the winning goal in the 59th minute.

Coman, a French international, guided his header into the bottom corner to add yet another trophy to his cabinet.

The 24-year-old has won the league title in every season he’s spent as a professional player, starting with PSG’s League 1 victory in 2013.

That close call appeared to spring Bayern Munich into action, with Robert Lewandowski coming within the width of the woodwork of opening the scoring. The Polish marksman received the ball near the penalty spot and shifted his weight superbly to turn and strike in one motion, but his effort cannoned back off the post to ensure the deadlock remained. Angel Di Maria then wasted a great opportunity moments later after his weak-footed drive rose high over the bar from inside the area. Lewandowski once again came close after the half-hour mark, but his quick reactions to nod a headed effort on goal picked out PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas perfectly. Neymar ended the game with a yellow card for chopping down Lewandowski, and a runners-up medal, while Bayern celebrated.

