Bayern Munich smash EIGHT past a helpless Barcelona to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals

It’s a match fit for a European final between two titans of world soccer. It’s a game that features global brands, superstars of the sport and as much history as any recent Champions League showdown.

Ruthless Bayern Munich football club demolished Barcelona FC by 8-2 .

Barcelona have stumbled of late, losing La Liga to Real Madrid after winning just five out of their last nine matches. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have won 19 games in a row, taken the Bundesliga and German Cup and enter this one as the favorite.

