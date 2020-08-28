BBC withdraws description of Akinwumi Adesina as ‘flamboyant’

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has removed its description of the newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina as ‘flamboyant.’

Mr Adesina was re-elected as the President of the bank on Thursday.

“Flamboyant Nigerian banker Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected chairman of the African Development Bank (AfDB) after weathering a political storm over allegations of corruption,” the news organisation reported on the re-election of Mr Adesina.

The correction came after the international media organisation received a heavy backlash from Nigerians and other Africans on social media over the usage of ‘flamboyant’.

While some posited that the word is inappropriate as it implies one is showy and noisy, others accused the media house of bias against the former agriculture minister.

A few others accused the organisation of fueling the already concluded probe of Mr Adesina. Recall that earlier this year, he was quizzed over allegations of misconduct.

In a petition by a group of whistleblowers, the AfDB boss was accused of 20 breaches of the bank’s code of conduct. But the bank found the allegations to be “frivolous”. He was cleared of the accusations afterwards.

“Who signed off on this? This is far from BBC standard. 1. What’s the “flamboyant” doing here?

2. “Banker” is hardly the way to describe his professional life.

3. “President” of AfDB, not “Chairman”

Or are you people now into parody ni?” Tolu Ogunlesi, a presidential aide, wrote.

Another Twitter user posted “Flamboyant”.

That word in an article by BBC to my mind recalls British categorisation of our pre-Independence National Leaders in flowing robes – flamboyant.

Funny part is you’d rarely find a pix of Akinwunmi Adesina in anything other than dark coloured suits.

“Morning @BBCAfrica. Whether you like, call him flamboyant, (agungun la, agungun tete), no skin off our noses. In fact we own it. He is our own @akin_adesina of the AfDB. Yes! He is lively, dapper in a suit, expressive in face, solid brains & he is Nigerian. That’s the way we roll,” said a twitter user.

OdunEweniyi

The BBC used the word “flamboyant” to describe Dr Adesina TWICE. Months apart.

And both times people called them out. Now that there’s no controversy to continue peddling, you apologize. LOL.

“The year @BBCAfrica changed the meaning of “Brilliant, Erudite, Excellent, Exceptional, Astute, Proven track record…” to “Flamboyant.”

Is this racism, wilful ignorance, stupidity or just poor grammar, or a combination of all?

BBC Africa, please do much better. Thanks,” another user tweeted

Correction

In a tweet on Friday evening, BBC posted the corrected version of the report.

This was also reflected in the section dedicated for African reports on its website.

“Correction 28 August: We have removed the description of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as “flamboyant” from this post. We recognise this – absolutely unintentionally – may have caused offence, and is irrelevant. We have also corrected Dr Adesina’s title. He is of course president of the African Development Bank, not chairman,” the news organisation wrote.