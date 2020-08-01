BBNaija 2020: Twitter On Fire After Praise And Ka3na’s Action Last Night

For the lovers of BBNaija, the action between the Lockdown housemates’ last night was all they craved for.

With Kiddwaya and Erica kissing intensely, to the rump in the duvet between Praise and Ka3na, and with Bright O sleeping, the night was exactly what lovers of BBNaija wanted.

Right now, Twitter is on fire.

The alleged rump followed a closet moment that saw Lucy and Ka3na counting some of the condoms available in the BBNaija house. A few days ago, Ka3na and Praise tried to throw more light on their relationship.

Ka3na, who is still married but separated from her 64-year-old husband, had revealed that Praise tried to push her away with talk about his life outside the house. Praise says he is engaged and has a child.

The relationship between Kiddwaya and Erica is on shaky grounds as Erica called things off right after their couch session.

She told Kiddwaya in clear terms that his persistent flirting with other female housemates was a deal-breaker for her.

Check out Twitter reactions:

Praise and Ka3na had a swell time in the BBNaija house last night. Did you also hear “continue”.#Praise #Ka3na #BBNaija #konji pic.twitter.com/mYRdRN1KHp — Oyo Gist (@oyogist) August 1, 2020

