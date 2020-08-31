BBNaija: Again, Erica emerges ‘head of house’, picks Prince as deputy

Erica has emerged the new head of house (HOH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show, for the second time.

She takes over from Ozo whose second HOH reign lapsed on Monday evening.

The winner of the position of Head of House is decided through a weekly game, overseen by Big Brother himself.

This win guarantees Erica another week in the Lockdown house, especially now that she has been issued two strikes and a final warning for different offenses.

The threat of a possible eviction aside, any wrong move could earn her a third strike which means an automatic disqualification.

The Process

The head of house game is the dice game that the housemates are already used to. This week, the housemates had two minutes each to roll the dice and make moves on the mat.

To begin the game, the housemates were expected to roll a “six” before they could move to the starting point. They continued to roll the dice and take steps on the mat, through different obstacles, towards the point marked “30”.

At the end of the game, Erica emerged the winner and an automatic immunity from the eviction process this week.

Deputy HOH

Unlike the first time, Erica was not in a tight position to pick her deputy. Her love interest in the house, Kidd Waya was not eligible for the position of the HOH or deputy head of house as he is being punished by Big Brother for head of house lounge infringement.

Laycon, who used to be Erica’s close friend fell out with her since he said she tried to kiss him at some point during their stay in the house. Erica has described Laycon as a liar who goes about spreading lies about her.

At the end, Erica picked Prince as her choice of deputy to preside over the Lockdown house with her.

The duo picked Dorathy and TrikyTee as their guests for the week.