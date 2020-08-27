BBNaija : Besides Love Laycon Has Nothing Else To Offer Me, Erica Tells Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim recently told Kiddwaya that she is just managing him in the house, because she doesn’t have an option.

According to Erica, there are only few proper guys in the lockdown house. She told Kidd that if they were not in the house, she wouldn’t put up with his attitude.

She also added that Laycon was angry with her, although it would not be right choosing him, and that his love if on a scale of 10, is 10.

She said she knows he loves her but beyond love, he could not give anything again, the rest of what he can give is 1 on a scale of 10.

There have been several moments of passionate kissing between Erica and Kiddwaya either during Truth/Dare game or when they are alone together.

The 2 of them were caught under the sheet getting down in what looks like Kidd Waya was using his hand to play with Erica’s body while they were covered with the bedsheet.

Although we don’t know what was going on under the sheet, Erica’s reaction was visible and it tells us everything we need to know about what Kidd Waya was doing to her.

The two have expressed relationship desires and intimate closeness in the house.

