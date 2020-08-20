BBNaija: BrightO and Wathoni Caught Under The Sheets

Bright O and Wathoni seemed to have grown in feelings as they were seen under the duvet discussing mutual likeness.

Bright O, who remains one of the most cunning Housemates, was heard telling Wathoni how much he likes and wants her to remain in the House.

“I like you I want you to remain in the House,” Bright O told Wathoni.

Wathoni, who told another Housemate she sees how Bright O looks at her and has feelings for her, asked why but Bright O didn’t respond.

Bright O had also professed love for Dorathy weeks back.

Meanwhile, TolaniBaj and Prince’s relationship may be heading for the rocks as Tbaj is bitter about discovering things she doesn’t like about him on a daily basis.

During a discussion with Neo, the current deputy Head of House, she said she doesn’t like the fact that she keeps correcting Prince every time.

She said: “Everyday I discover something I don’t like. If I have to tell someone do this and that every time I feel like I’m changing the person”.

She further asked Neo if Prince hasn’t told him anything about their relationship because she asked him not to.

“Are you sure he hasn’t spoken about our business with you? I told him not to discuss it with anybody but now I’m doing it.”

