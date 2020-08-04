BBnaija Evicted Housemate, Lilo Talks About Her Relationship with Eric in First Interview With Ebuka

Lilo Aderogba, the recently evicted Big brother Naija 2020 housemate, has had her first interview outside the house with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the interview, Lilo revealed that she is happy she left the house as her relationship with Eric was getting out of control.

She also said she felt like he took advantage of the fact that she was weak towards him.

Lilo apologized to her fans, saying she feels like she got carried away by putting her emotions before her goals.

“I feel like I put my feelings and emotions before my goals, I was like carried away.

My friendship with Eric didn’t happen too fast, but we catching feelings definitely happened too fast.

I Just wanted to be his friend, but he told me it’s me he wants.

When I am by myself, I think, but when Eric is with me, I don’t. I felt like he took advantage of the fact that I was weak towards him being sweet and my cuddle buddy.” she said”

On Sunday, August 2, Ka3na and Lilo were evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown show on a first eviction night of the 2020 Big Brother Naija season 5 show.

Ebuka had announced earlier that all housemates stand the unfortunate chance of eviction aside the head of the house and the deputy, but in a twisted, he later announced that four housemates have been massively voted for by the public to be evicted, which include – Praise, Lilo, Ka3na and Eric.

After a tensed moment, Big Brother called in each housemate seated at the lounge into the diary room to vote for a possible eviction of the four housemates voted for by the public.

In the end, Ka3na and Lilo were voted out by the housemates

