BBNaija: Fans Drag The Heck Out Of Erica After Saying She Makes Laycon Popular (VIDEO)

BBNaija lockdown housemate Erica has said that she is the reason why Laycon is famous and popular.

Erica made the statement while having a discussion with Kiddwaya this morning. She vowed never to talk to the rapper again.

It would be recalled that during the live Sunday eviction, Ebuka asked Laycon to explain why he has been telling everyone that Erica was trying to kiss him.

Fans seemed upset with her comments and took to social media to drag the heck out of Erica.

“Why is she looking pained and overstressed over laycon matter, this girl get a lot of problem that she does not know. This early morning and week, its laycon issue that is worrying her. It is well”

“She didn’t even want to mention his name to make him more famous than he already is.”

“Wetin pain me pass for her is the fact that Kidd did not contribute anything to the talk. Oga has decided to remove himself from such rubbish talk.”

“I actually think the reverse is the case. Laycon had the public’s attention from stage with his dressing and his stature and seeing Erica’s friendship with him, made people liked her. My opinion.”

“She doesn’t know Laycon… I am Nengi Ninja but I respect Laycon…Erica must one or two things from Laycon, he speaks sense, wisdom ..she is the one who said she wants to a celebrity, what an airhead…”

” How did he give her fans cos na even cos of her I like laycon, you see someone expressing sadness and disappointment over who she thought was a friend and una don change the narrative, why is it always Erica Ebuka asks laycon about, cos he always discusses her with others, unfair”

