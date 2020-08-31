BBNaija: How Nigerians voted out Wathoni, Brighto, Tolanibaj

By Alao Abiodun

Details of how Nigerians voted out Tolanbaj, Wathoni and Brighto has emerged.

This week, 12 Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates excluding the current Head of House Ozo and deputy Head of house Nengi were up for possible eviction from the big brother naija show.

The trio of Wathoni, Brighto, Tolanibaj have been evicted from the show.

They got evicted during the Sunday night eviction show.

Ozo was saved from possible eviction after emerging this week; head of house. She chose Nengi as deputy head of house.

In Sunday’s eviction, Brighto had the least vote while Neo had the highest with 6.90%