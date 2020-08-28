BBNaija: I Got Pregnant Without Having Sex, Wathoni Tells Housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate, Florence Wathoni Anyasi, has revealed the circumstances that led to her pregnancy as a virgin at 23.

During her wager task, Wathoni revealed that she got pregnant at 23 without having sex.

Big Brother gave housemates a wager task in the form of a tribute to their heroes and she chose her son as her hero.

Sharing her experience, Wathoni spoke about the difficulties she and her mum had to face in breaking the news to her dad.

The single mother of one aaded that she adopted her father’s name for her son because she plays the role of a father and mother to the young lad.

“My son is my hero, I love him so much. In fact, I do not allow people to beat him. We do everything together, from Yoga to taking pictures.

“He bears my surname, Anyasi, because I’m his mother and father. He is my shining star,” Wathoni said.

Wathoni, however, disclosed that she got pregnant without penetration.

“I was a virgin till 23. That day, I was with the guy in question. At that time, I was ovulating but I didn’t know, so I was not bothered about it.

“He is the kind of guy that gets turned on by seeing a vagina. So, all he did was to rub his penis on my vagina and ejaculate. There was no penetration. That was it.”

She added that living her soon to go for the three weeks National Youth Service orientation course was very tasking as she missed him a lot.

Wathoni further said her little lad only lets her go about her business on the condition that she buys him toys. She added that she played the same trick by promising to buy him a lot of toys, so that she could participate in the BBNaija show.

