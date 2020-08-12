BBNaija : Keep Your Distance From Me, Dorathy Tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy, has told fellow housemate, Ozo to distance himself from her.

Dorathy gave the warning during a conversion with Ozo yesterday, shortly after she was involved in a heated argument with Vee.

The friendship between Ozo and Dorathy seems to be falling apart.

During the fight, Ozo had gone to console Vee first, thereby infuriating Dorathy.

When Ozo later came back to talk to Dorathy, the she told him to distance himself from her.

“Keep your distance from me, it’s not about you but me,” Dorathy told Ozo.

Dorathy had recently expressed interest in kissing a fellow housemate, Brighto.

Meanwhile, With Erica and Kiddwaya sharing the HOH lounge, viewers anticipated major body movements through the night. While viewers did not get a good show, Erica supplied the tea during their Tuesday morning workout routine. She admitted to Tolanibaj that she struggled to keep from having sex with him on their first night.

Lucy is fast becoming a fan-favourite for the highlights she brings to the house that is away from situationships and love triangles.

However, her latest quarrel with the newly crowned head of house, Erica did not end as anticipated. The pair got into a heated argument after Lucy made a comment that implied Kiddwaya controlled his and Erica’s narrative despite Erica being head of house.

While Lucy revealed it was a lighthearted comment, an enraged Erica dared Lucy to speak to her directly.

