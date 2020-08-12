BBNaija Lockdown: Eric says romance with Lilo was a distraction

By Gbenga Bada

Evicted housemate of the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown, Eric has opened up on his relationship with fellow evicted housemate, Lilo.

The 23-year-old said he was distracted by Lilo the same way he distracted her with their relationship.

“Lilo and I distracted each other,” he said.

Eric further explained in an interview that his relationship with Lilo was not an act or any kind of strategy.

When Lilo was evicted in the second week of the show, she blamed Eric for her early dismissal saying he was a distraction to her.

Eric, who was evicted the following week, was initially looking forward to continuing his relationship with her.

However, he expressed shock when he heard what Lilo had said about her relationship with him.

Eric went further to say he was not surprised, and added that he respected her decision to go back to her boyfriend.

When asked about his thoughts about other housemates and possible winner of the show, Eric explained that he believes Erica is playing a game with the Laycon/Kiddwaya love triangle, that Nengi’s behaviour in the house is a part of her strategy, and that he would like for Neo to win because he’s a great guy and a good friend.