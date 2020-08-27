BBNaija : Mike Edwards Shares Video Of His Wife Delivering Their Son Through Water Birth

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton welcomed their first child, a boy named Mathew Olaoluwa Edwards on Wednesday, August 26.

The proud father has shared a heart-melting video of his wife delivering their son through water birth at a hospital.

In the video, Perri is seen laying in a bathtub filled with water while being surrounded by her husband and a midwife. At one point, the retired British track started screaming in agony as she began to push.

According to the couple, they welcomed the child after 12 hours of labor.

A water birth means at least part of your labor, delivery, or both happen while you’re in a birth pool filled with warm water. It can take place in a hospital, a birthing center, or at home. A doctor, nurse-midwife, or midwife helps you through it.

In the U.S, some birthing centers and hospitals offer water births. Birthing centers are medical facilities that offer a more homelike setting than a hospital and more natural options for women having babies.

Studies show water birth during stage one doesn’t improve your or your baby’s medical outcome. A warm bath might help you relax and help you feel more in control. Floating in water helps you move around more easily than in bed, too. Some science suggests that the water may lower chances of severe vaginal tearing. And it may improve blood flow to the uterus. But study results about these points aren’t clear. There is not strong evidence that a water birth reduces tearing or perineal trauma. Water birth may offer perineal support for a birthing mother, and some theorize that this may decrease the risk of tearing and reduce the use of episiotomy. A 2014 review reported that water immersion during the first stage of labor can reduce the length of that stage, labor pain, and the use of epidural or spinal analgesia. It is also associated with a lower rate of cesarean delivery and stress urinary incontinence symptoms 42 days after delivery. The review reported that immersion during labor did not appear to increase the rate of infections for the mother or the baby, and APGAR scores for the newborn infant were similar to those of conventional births. View this post on Instagram Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00am • Labour & Delivery story live on our ‘Mike and Perri’ YouTube Channel (Link in bio) #childbirth #MikeandPerri A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys) on Aug 27, 2020 at 6:18am PDT

