BBNaija: My Fiancee Is Not 60, She Is 42 – Praise

Praise, a Big Brother Naija Season 5 Housemate who just got evicted has debunked a comment by fellow housemate, Bright O, that his fiancee is over 60 years.

28-year-old Praise got engaged to his fiancee in 2019.

Recall that in a discussion with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, Bright O complained that Praise picks on other housemates excessively, adding that he knows what to do to get Praise very angry.

Bright O said Praise always talks about his wife and child, adding that the wife is over 60 years old.

He also alleged that Praise is with her for her money.

Praise, following his eviction on Sunday, August 23, has debunked the allegation in an interview with Cool FM.

Praise said he is not married and that his fiancee is 42 years old and not 60 as Bight O claimed.

”No, I am engaged,” he said when asked if he was married.

He added:

I feel like it is his opinion. I remember having a conversation where Lucy mentioned to the whole house that she cannot be in a relationship with a guy that is younger than her so I had to set her straight like look, relationships are really not about age. My girl is older than me, she is way older than me but then we get the same respect and we respect each other the same way. I don’t ever feel like the age is ever a problem with us. She is 42 years old actually.”

Also, speaking to host of the show Ebuka, Praise named Laycon and Prince as his favourite Housemates to win the N85 million grand prize.

”I want Laycon or Prince to win the prize.

”Those are the people I felt I had an impact in their lives and they had in mine too. Prince is a very calm person, at some point, I overlooked some things he did because of what I learnt from him.

“There was a confrontation between prince and Ozo and Prince was calm about it, if it was someone else it wouldn’t have ended that way.

”My friendship with Prince and Laycon was genuine. I don’t know how it is on their side,” he stated.

