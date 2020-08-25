BBNaija : Praise Opens Up On Having Sexual Activities With Ka3na

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise, on Monday refuted reports that he had sex with fellow housemate, Ka3na.

Viral video of Praise and Ka3na in bed had emerged before Ka3na’s eviction.

Few weeks into the reality TV show, social media was agog after videos of the pair moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets, surfaced online.

The duo were also strongly criticized by viewers of the show for engaging in such acts.

But, speaking to the host of the Show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the Praise said he and Ka3na aggressively cuddled and kissed.

After leaving the house, Ka3na in an interview, denied reports that they had sex and stated that they only “cuddled aggressively”

Well, Praise is also stating that what happened under the sheets between them was aggressive kissing. In an interview with Ebube, he said

‘Nothing happened for sure. We cuddled and we kissed and it was very aggressive. It was looking like we were eating into each other but that was it. It was aggressive” he said

Praise also stated that he will focus on ‘selling fantasy and a modelling career.’

”I think I might have a potential in modeling and I want to focus on selling fantasy. There is a lot of money to make and there is potential in it,” he added.

the 28-year-old is a dancer from Enugu. He was one of the housemates in the Lock down season 5 2020 edition of Africa biggest reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

Not new to fame or competing, Praise was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010. He is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

