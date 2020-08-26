BBNaija Style Focus: Durags, bandanas, sunshades, piercings, and tattoos

Aside the relationship drama and the regular catfights in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown house, one thing you cannot take away from the current crop of housemates is their sense of style. This year, the housemates came prepared fashion-wise and they have not disappointed.

The boys undoubtedly take the cake as they are obviously more fashionable. They have made many style statements with their outfits and accessories.

Some of the popular fashion trends the male housemates have reintroduced are durags, bandana, sunshades, piercings, tattoos, and of course chest-baring.

Let us explore all the various fashion trends in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

Durags and Bandanas

Undoubtedly, the most stylish housemate in the house currently is Neo. He came into the Big Brother house very prepared with different colours of durags that he rocks his outfits with.

Another is the current Mr Nigeria titleholder, Nelson Enwerem, aka Prince, who complements his looks with black or red durags, which give off rapper vibes.

There is also Kiddwaya who calls for attention with his usual tracksuit and sweatpants that he never fails to match with an accompanying bandana, even to see Biggie in the diary room.

TrickyTee also rivals Kiddwaya for the title of the king of bandanas. He is another male housemate who has a stylish way of incorporating a bandana into whatever he wears, whilst still maintaining his ‘bad boy’ looks.

Durags became a popular fashion item in the late 1960s among African American rappers, athletes, and young men who wore it to maintain hairstyles like waves and dreadlocks.