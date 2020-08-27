BBNaija’s Mike Edwards And Wife Perri Welcome First Child

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton have welcomed the birth of their first child together.

Edwards and Perri on Thursday announced the delivery of their firstborn son, who was christened, Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards, via their social media pages.

“Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00 am,” they captioned the post along with a snippet of the water-birth delivery procedure.

The couple also shared the “labour and delivery story” of the baby on their joint Youtube channel “Mike and Perri”, which they launched in May when they first revealed that they were expecting a baby.

“I’m pleased to announce WE’RE HAVING A BABY. This is such a beautiful blessing. Me and Mike are excited and can’t wait to meet our offspring,” Perri announced on Instagram in May.

She added: “Also we’ve finally started a joint YouTube channel (link in bio) so you find out how we feel about expecting our first child. All these jokes about how people will be coming out of quarantine well looks like I’m on the MUM to BE list.”

Mike Edwards is a high-jump athlete and entrepreneur. He runs his male grooming and Cigar company, Aireyys, the first black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom.

Perri Shakes-Drayton is a retired British track and field athlete She is the 2013 European Indoor Champion in the 400 metres and won a 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay. She has also won silver and bronze medals in the 4 × 400 m relay at the World Championships.