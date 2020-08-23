Be watchful and strengthen the things that remain

Brethren, the Lord wants you to return to your first love that made you to separate from ungodliness and wickedness. Many believers have abandoned the things of the Lord for the things of this world. Some have shifted their love of God to love of hobbies such as football and could forgo church services for the love of football. They would rather watch their favourite team playing than attend church services. Some prefer end of the Month village meeting than going to service. If you are like that, then you are a backslider. Anything that could discourage or pull you away from righteousness, commitment and consecration should be discarded. Many people are engrossed in the aforementioned vices and if you are among them, understand that this message is for you.

Some people who claim to be Christians are still into giving and taking bribe, fighting, quarreling, disobedience, fornication, adultery, stealing and such other wickedness. This uncouth attitude on the part of some Christians could cause them the Kingdom of God or rapture. It thus underscores the necessity for self-examination to ascertain the level of your preparedness for rapture or making heaven at last. So, if you’re indulging in any of the above, it means you are not preparing for rapture. And if nothing is done to return to the Lord, then be conscious of the fact that sooner or later, the trumpet shall sound and you may not have the opportunity to repent. I, therefore, urge you to ensure that there’s nothing standing between you and God, for there’s no more time.

I don’t know what you are into: it could be talkativeness, backbiting, or other actions inimical to your salvation. But you need to do something before it’s too late. It is necessary that you think about the kind of life you are living because God is mindful of His Commandments, and disobedience to them will be punished. If you are a Christian and reading this message and don’t consider sin as seriously frowned at by God, then on that day, God will surprise you.

My prayer is that on the judgment day, you will not be among those that will be driven away from God’s presence, as He does not take sin lightly, which is why the Scripture repeatedly admonishes us to flee from all appearance of Sin. As you go through this message, I pray you should prepare not to be enticed by evil of this world because God’s judgment is real, and many are suffering as a result of disobeying God in one way or another. It could be what you considered as little sin, which seemed harmless, but God is not happy with such thing and you have thus allowed affliction into your life. Some people will be quick to say Pastor has prayed, but the problem persisted. This is the reason you need to examine yourself to properly ascertain the root cause of your problem.

I am very sure if you obey the totality of God’s Word, He will hear and answer your prayers. So, if you can examine yourself now and make amendment where necessary, God will show you mercy, which is still available. Therefore, whichever way you have offended the Lord, you should ask for mercy, but if you remain adamant, then you should be ready for whatever consequences that might follow. By God’s Grace, I have through this message done the part expected of me and free from your blood. But if you heed my counseling, I am assuring you it shall be well with you in Jesus name.

Rev. 3: 1-3 says, “And unto the angel of the church in Sardis write: These things saith he that hath the seven Spirits of God, and the seven stars; I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead. 2 Be watchful, and strengthen the things, which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God. 3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.”

God expected you to continue to maintain the required standard that qualifies you for rapture. Self-examination should help to ensure you are up-to-date in keeping to that standard of godliness expected of you. Where you fall short of the godly required standard, repentance is demanded, if you want to make heaven at last. Remember the Scripture has forewarned us that the coming of the Lord will be sudden, like the visitation of a thief. Therefore, you must do something before it’s too late. Whatever religious obligation that has hitherto been ignored or neglected should, as matter of importance, be strengthened, so that the love of the Saviour might not become extinct in your life.

Zech. 1: 3-4 says, “Therefore say thou unto them, Thus saith the LORD of hosts; Turn ye unto me, saith the LORD of hosts, and I will turn unto you, saith the LORD of hosts. 4 Be ye not as your fathers, unto whom the former prophets have cried, saying, Thus saith the LORD of hosts; Turn ye now from your evil ways, and from your evil doings: but they did not hear, nor hearken unto me, saith the LORD.”

Brethren, let’s do God’s Will and prosper. We know that Christ has redeemed us, and by His grace, we are saved. But our qualification for Heaven will not last long, unless we maintain holiness inside and outside.

1Cor. 6:9 -10 states, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, 10 Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.”

The Scripture says that the people mentioned above cannot inherit the Kingdom of God. This message should be taken very seriously before the rapture, for there will be no mercy after rapture. If one does anything against his salvation without repentance, his chapter of mercy may close and there’s no repentance in Heaven. I want to warn you to do something quickly before it’s too late. Examine yourself, for the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

I don’t know the unrighteous activities you are into, which you think are normal. However, I counsel that you do something before it’s too late.



Heb. 9:27 says, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”

God designed life and appointed the time to exist and time to exit. Everyone born of a woman has a time to exist and exit. And after the cycle is completed, the person is called to render account of stewardship and then be judged. If you are a sinner, the summary of the judgment will be that you refused to accept the word of God, Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal Saviour and lived your life the way it pleased you and differing from God’s commandment and thus have no excuse. I pray hell Fire shall never be your portion in Jesus name.

Testimony



How Generational Poverty Led Us To Evil And God’s Intervention



MY name is Hussein (surname withheld) and my brother’s name is Razak. We are twins and reside at Igbesa. We joined The Chosen during the programme titled ‘Hope for the Needy.’

We came here to renounce our wickedness, particularly all we did before joining this great movement called The Lord’s Chosen. It happened that for a long time, our family was in a miserable and humiliating condition, occasioned by abject poverty. Due to this experience of generational poverty, we took the names of all our family members to a native doctor to help us unravel the root cause of poverty in our family and probably proffer a solution for our prosperity. When we got to the sorcerer’s house and expressed the purpose of our visit, he scornfully looked at us and said we were too small to have embarked upon the journey. Not waiting to be intimidated, we told the man that we were not small; otherwise, we would not have embarked upon the adventure. After much superior argument to justify our mission, the native doctor agreed and told each of us to buy three white cloths for sacrifice and another one to be used to cover ourselves at night. He gave us a bill for the work, which we didn’t hesitate to pay.

Afterward, he took us to the beach, where the work was done and subsequently, he gave us two plates of soap each. According to him, the white soap was meant to attract money, while the black one was meant to prevent any person that would enquire the source of the money from benefitting from the wealth. Besides these, he gave each of us another white cloth to be worn whenever there was an event, and told us that that particular one would remotely transfer all the life fortune of whoever sat close to us. Furthermore, we got another white cloth, which was to be used to cover ourselves at night while sleeping to prevent any curse projection from the forefathers, should they rise in anger. The native doctor told us that if we heeded his instruction, within seven days, something would happen in our family that would make every family member to be summoned home, but when such order is made, we should ignore it.

True to his prediction, after seven days of carrying out the instruction, our uncle died. We called the native doctor and told him what happened, he told us to keep quiet and continue to use what he gave us. We used the soap until the black one finished. But it remained the white cloths, which he said we must replenish, as it would be for life.

Meanwhile, by that time, we were in the other religion, but had a lot of interest in Christianity. Thus, we watched both the Christian and our own programmes on television. One day in November, we were watching the Chosen cable and heard many testimonies of breakthrough, and how the members, who declared they were Chosen, overcame armed robbers and that even when they were shot, they were be immune to bullets. The testimonies were thrilling and encouraging. So, we decided to attend one of their services. After the first visit to the church, we began to develop interest in Chosen activities. We also discovered and were convinced that the testimonies were genuine and a clear indication of God’s presence in their midst. At this juncture, the choice of where to pitch our tent became problematic, which put us in a dilemma. We had on one hand our religion and the charm that was not yielding result and on the other hand the attestation of the practical demonstration of God’s power to make wealth. So, we resolved to attend both religious services. However, in January, we took a bold step and decided to concentrate on church activities alone and threw away all the concoctions and the white cloths the native doctor gave us. Immediately we destroyed the charms, we began having terrible daily nightmare.

Before that time, we didn’t know that one could just pray to God and get result, without any charm. We were also engaged in nefarious activities, using voodoo means to witch-hunt assumed enemies. There was a lady we tied spiritually to hinder her from getting married, because she disappointed two of us. There was another teacher we spiritually caged at a road junction, with the help of a boy at midnight. But after we joined Chosen, we were informed that the teacher’s spirit was tormenting the boy. The boy lives at Ijebu-Ode. So, we called and advised him to find a church and begin to worship there, as that was the only solution to his problem. Another of our wicked act was manipulating a woman with three kids to divorce her husband and marry our friend. Since we joined the Chosen and hear the General Pastor’s daily preaching, our conscience has been troubling us, which is why we are confessing all the evil we did, so that God will be merciful to us.

After the Pastor’s deliverance prayer last Thursday, and as we decided to share this testimony, we realised that we now have the joy of the Lord and joy in the Lord. It’s a great intervention and we give God all the glory.