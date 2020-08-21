Bear wanders into a California grocery store, grabs a bag of Tostitos

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:10 EDT, 21 August 2020 | Updated: 16:22 EDT, 21 August 2020

Everyone occasionally craves a late night snack.

A woman stopping at a Lake Tahoe, California, grocery store captured the wild moment when a large brown bear stopped by to grab a bag of chips.

‘So there was this woman walking out of Safeway and almost into a bear…. that was me… I’m the woman,’ Adina Baidoo, the woman who captured the encounter, said in a Facebook post.

Adina Baidoo had been shopping at a Lake Tahoe, California, Safeway when she encountered the brown bear

In the brief clip, Baidoo walks towards the store and shows that the bear is inside.

Someone honks as she gets too close, but she reassures the person that she won’t get too close.

‘This bear… has gone into Safeway and has decided he’s going to go shopping,’ she shares.

The bear paced throughout the store before grabbing a large bag of Tostitos chips

Baidoo states that she had been driving earlier and was trying not to hit a bear, only to eventually run into one at the store.

The brown bear retrieves a bag of Tostitos chips and heads out of the store, parking himself near the entrance.

Acquiring his treat, the bear eats right from the bag as the clip comes to a close.