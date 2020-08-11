Our Reporter

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has commenced the distribution of 100 specialised handwashing machines to Federal and state government hospitals, agencies, palaces and public institutions as well as strategic markets and communities in its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti.

The move is part of efforts towards promoting safety practices among the people.

According to BEDC management, the gesture is a further demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of its coverage areas over the hardship occasioned by the pandemic by promoting hygiene habits, which is one the major safety protocols for managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also: Lagos deploys handwashing stations

The donation which began in Benin, Edo State comprised of 30 pieces of automatic and manual handwashing machines to Edo, 30 to Delta and 40 to Ondo and Ekiti states respectively and was in addition to the earlier food palliatives donated to the franchise states to cushion the effect of the global pandemic.

Addressing reporters in Benin, before the beginning of the distribution, Chief State Head, Edo State, Mr. Abel Enechaziam, who said the presentation of the handwashing machines was in phases, noted that the items were aimed at encouraging handwashing as a way of life.

“This is peculiar because we want people to form the habit of handwashing as COVID 19 appears to have come to stay with us and as such we have to maintain regular hygiene practice including hand washing to overcome the challenges posed by COVID 19,” he said.

The post BEDC lifts virus battle with 100 handwashing machines appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...