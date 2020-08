“Look at me, Look at me. I am the mother of three kids and you say this fat thing from Lesotho is what is meant to be my rival? This is no competition Ken, it isn’t. If this is it, You have failed!” Susan (played by Nse Ikpe-Etim) screams at Ken (played by Joseph Benjamin) […]

The post Being Nse Ikpe-Etim appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...