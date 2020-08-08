Beirut explosion: Search and rescue continues as death toll rises

View this post on Instagram

Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, with the death toll rising to at least 150 people. Burnt cars and piles of grain were seen among the debris. The blast destroyed Lebanon's only port-based grains silo and disabled the port, the main entry point for food imports. As of Friday, dozens were still missing across the port, and more than 5,000 people were injured. Search and rescue teams have also been sent from several countries to help locate survivors of the blast, including France and Russia. Officials blamed the blast on a huge stockpile of a highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at Beirut's port. The government has launched an investigation as it has come under mounting criticism, with many Lebanese blaming the catastrophe on negligence and corruption. #Beirut #Lebanon #Death #Explosion