Belarus Detains Two Members of Opposition Council

MOSCOW—At least two members of an opposition-led council formed to help the transfer of power to a new government following Belarus’s presidential vote were detained, raising fears that longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has no intention of ceding power.

The so-called National Coordination Council said the two members detained Monday were charged with an administrative offense, while four others were called in for questioning before the country’s investigative committee in the capital of Minsk, with some of…