Bella Thorne Breaks OnlyFans Record By Earning $1 Million In A Day

Bella Thorne Becomes First To Break Only-fans Record By Earning $1 Million In A Day

Within 24 hours of debuting her page on the site actress, Bella Thorne, set a record by earning more than $1 million, according to OnlyFans.

The site is a paid subscription platform known for its adult and X-rated content which has recently been attracting more celebs to participate including rapper Cardi B.

The former Disney star told the Los Angeles Times that she’s using OnlyFans for a combination of reasons, including to conduct research for an upcoming film she’s working on with Sean Baker, the director behind critically acclaimed indie films like The Florida Project and Tangerine.

She has used the platform to share personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos for a subscription rate currently set at $20 a month.

Last year the former Disney star received the Vision Award from Pornhub for the directorial debut of her adult film “Her & Him.”

The film according to Pornhub “depicts an edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.”

Thorne told the Los Angeles Times she plans on using her OnlyFans earnings for her production company and to donate to charity.

Speaking about Only fans, she said:

What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.

Thorne’s new OnlyFans page briefly crashed the site according to report by The Complex.