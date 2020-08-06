Benue discovers dead teachers on its payroll

By Peter Duru

Benue State government has uncovered no fewer than 724 ghost teachers on the payroll of the State Teaching Service Board, TSB, among them 18 dead staff, 70 retired staff and 193 redeployed staff.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Frank Kyungun, made the discovery known on Wednesday, while presenting the report of the screening exercise recently conducted by the Board to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

He said the discovery was made after 4,473 staff of the Board were screened across the three senatorial zones of the state.

His words: “The screening uncovered 433 ghost workers on the payroll after verification of 4,473 staff across the three senatorial zones of the state.

“The screening committee also uncovered 18 dead persons, 70 retired staff, 193 redeployed staff among other irregularities on the payroll, who were accordingly expunged.”

Receiving the report, Governor Ortom announced the constitution of a committee headed by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, to immediately implement the screening report.

He vowed that those who had milked the board through ghost workers must be identified and prosecuted, even as he directed that the ghost names be immediately deleted from the payment voucher.

Governor Ortom also charged the TSB boss to ensure that the deleted names do not find their way back on the payroll.

Other members of the implementation committee constituted by the governor included representatives of the Head of Service, representatives each from the Commissioner for Finance, office of the Accountant-General, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, while the Executive Secretary of TSB will serve as secretary of the implementation committee.

