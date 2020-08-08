Benue govt acquires 1,740 hectares of farmland, 60 tractors for massive food production

Daily News

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Over 1,740 hectares of farmland have been selected by the Benue state government for clearing and preparation for massive food production by farmers in the state.

This was made known on Saturday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Mr. Terver Akase who explained that the land clearing would commence in elected nine development areas at the end of the current rainy season.

According to Akase, “Governor Samuel Ortom has declared that the government will not take over the cleared lands from the original owners. This initiative is in keeping with his promise to boost agriculture in the state.

Akase said the administration had also concluded arrangements to purchase 60 new tractors for sale to the farmers at 60 percent subsidy.

“Recall that in April this year, 50 tractors were sold to the farmers at 60 percent subsidy. The coming set of 60 tractors is in fulfillment of Governor Ortom’s promise that funds realized from the sale of the first set will be reinvested in buying more units of the machines,” Akase said.

