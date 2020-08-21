Benue Lawmaker Remanded In Prison Over Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping

The lawmaker representing Katsina Ala East state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Honourable Jonathan Agbidye being taken to prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping on August 21, 2020.

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Isaac Ajim on Friday remanded the lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala East state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Honourable Jonathan Agbidye in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was remanded with one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala town for the alleged offence.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina-Ala -Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state to an unknown destination.

He said that during police investigation, the duo was arrested with the said vehicle was re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi.

The prosecutor said a further investigation by the police revealed that Hon. Agbidye, Zuamo and others now at large conspired and belonged to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of Apin Public Health Initiatives.

He said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) A and B and section 6(b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Hostage, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Law of Benue State, 2017.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The prosecuting counsel told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the police to complete their investigation.

Counsel to the accused persons, Barrister Terhemen Oscar Aorabe did not oppose the application for another date.

He, however, informed the court that he will formally file and apply for the bail of his client on another date.

The trial Magistrate adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.

As at the time of this report, Hon. Agbidye and Mr Zuamo were being conveyed to the Federal Correctional Facility in Makurdi.