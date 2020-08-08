Benue: Moro wants Idoma governor in 2023

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, on Saturday, stressed the need for power to shift from the Tiv areas of the state to his Idoma tribe in 2023.

Our correspondent reports that the Idoma tribe of Benue south are yet to hold on to the foremost seat since the creation of the state in 1976.

Moro, in his remark during the PDP state congress held in Makurdi, urged the Tiv tribe, who make up two senatorial districts of the state to support an Idoma governorship candidate in 2023 election.

“As we set the stage towards 2023, Idoma wants support for governorship.

“Since Zone A and B have become governor, it’s now the turn of Idoma people of Zone C.

“I plead with our brothers to support us to become governor even if it’s for one term,” he said.

Moro further appealed to leaders of the party to throw their weight behind an Idoma candidature for the governorship of the state, citing instances with the late Dr Joseph Tarka who fought for minorities interest in the country.

