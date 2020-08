The landscape of Nigeria is a hiker’s paradise. The various natural sites and tropical climate of Nigeria make it a destination for all kinds of hikes. With seven national parks and so many natural places, destination Nigeria is a must-do. Are you visiting from abroad? You may have heard of the Holy Mountains of Obudu […]

The post Best Hikes In Nigeria: 6 Of The Most Adventurous Routes appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...