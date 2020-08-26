Beyonce sends ‘prayers and thoughts’ to Jacob Blake after he was shot by Wisconsin police

Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times at close range by Kenosha, Wisconsin police on Sunday.

Beyonce joined celebrities in sending well wishes to the 29-year-old, after Blake’s family attorney, Benjamin Crump, announced he was paralyzed from the waist down on Tuesday.

Sharing a selfie of Blake with his sons, the star wrote on Instagram that she was ‘sending prayers and thoughts’ to the young father.

On Sunday, Blake was followed as he walked back to his SUV by two police officers.

One grabbed his T-shirt just before seven shots rang out, in the video that captured the shooting, his three sons aged three, five and eight were in the backseat.

His family attorney has said Blake was breaking up a fight ‘between two women,’ just after 5 p.m., CNN reported.

‘At least one bullet’ went through some or all of his spinal cord, while others left ‘holes in is stomach,’ causing nearly ‘his entire colon and small intestines’ to be removed, according to another family attorney Patrick Salvi Jr.

Blake also sustained damage to his liver and kidney, he underwent surgery on Tuesday.

‘It’s going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again,’ Crump said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave as state, local and federal officials including those from the FBI and US Justice Department investigate the shooting.

Protests have since erupted in Kenosha, Minneapolis, New York and Washington, D.C. since the incident.

Speak out: Viola Davis shared a lengthy graphic detailing the incident and calling on people to ‘use your platform,’ recreating the refrain ‘no justice, no peace,’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’

Celebrities have taken to posting calls to action demanding justice for Blake and providing sources of information to take action.

Viola Davis shared a lengthy graphic detailing the incident and calling on people to ‘use your platform,’ recreating the refrain ‘no justice, no peace,’ and ‘Black Lives Matter.’

The How to Get Away With Murder star said she was ‘praying for Jacob’s speedy recovery,’ alongside the post titled ‘Justice for Jacob Blake.’

Ariel Winter shared a popular post that circulated on social media explaining the incident and giving phone number for Kenosha officials to demand justice.

The slide she chose to share read ‘His name is Jacob Blake. He was tasered and shot in the back seven times.’

Christina Aguilera, Emily Ratajkowski and Madonna shared the same slide of information that read ‘Demand Justice For Jacob Blake,’ on the first slide.

Gabrielle Union shared a photo of Blake and one of his sons calling for fans to ‘demand justice for Jacob Blake,’ and she included a row of praying hand emojis.

Elle Fanning went on to share a photo of Blake with his sons, that Beyonce also shared, she included only the number seven to emphasize how many times he was shot.

In the selfie, Blake gathers near his three sons and another young child smiling in a red shirt.

Two of his sons beam bright smiles, and one flexes his muscles.

Bella Hadid shared a tweet from the family’s attorney Crump, posted on Sunday.

‘Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s three sons were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight,’ the tweet read.

Adding: ‘They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better.’

Bella included a message of her own beneath it reading ‘Oh god. This is just sick. This video makes me feel ill. HOW. Just how.’

Chloe Grace Mortez shared a tweet of numbers for Kenosha City Attorney, the Mayor, City Administration and Wisconsin Department of Justice.

‘Demand the officers be fired, arrested and CHARGED,’ the last line of the tweet read.

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke and Cara Delevigne were among others who shared messages demanding justice for Blake.