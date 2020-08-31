An Igbo Man Should Not Be Allowed To Be President Of Nigeria – Social Media Influencer

Musician turned blogger, Tunde Ednut has expressed his fear if an Igbo man becomes president of Nigeria.

According to Tunde Ednut , he has a feeling that if that happens, Biafra will be established, the Igbos will leave and Nigeria will crumble.

So in his opinion, an Igbo man should not be allowed to be president of Nigeria for now. Read below as he posted on Instagram.

“An Igbo man should not be allowed to be president of Nigeria. I have a feeling that BIAFRA will be established if that happens. They will leave us Oo and Nigeria will crumble if they leave Oo. Igbos have been planning since. They have their together. Let’s not Igbo in for now. We are in this Nigeria together, you will not run anywhere. we die here!”

Biafra, officially theRepublic of Biafra, was a state in West Africa that existed from May 1967 to January 1970. It was made up of the states in the Eastern Region of Nigeria.

The declaration of independence from Nigeria resulted in civil war between Biafra and Nigeria. Biafra was formally recognised by Gabon, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and Zambia. Other nations, which did not give official recognition but provided support and assistance to Biafra, included France, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Rhodesia, South Africa, and Vatican City.

Tunde Ednut is a Nigerian Comedian, Musician, blogger and social media influencer from Kogi State. Tunde is mostly viewed as a celebrity with a short stint in the Nigerian Music Industry, but he started out as a comedian before venturing into music.

Like this: Like Loading...