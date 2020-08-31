Biden ridicules Trump for portraying him as a ‘radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters’

Joe Biden ridiculed President Donald Trump for some of the attacks he’s made on the Democrat, while making a case that he is the president who an bring people together, accusing Trump of ‘poisoning our democracy.’

‘You know me, you know my heart, you know my story, my family story – ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?’ Biden said from Mill 19, a converted steel mill, on a Monday trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During his remarks, Biden ripped Trump for his role in escalated conflicts between protesters, police and Trump-aligned groups.

‘He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it,’ Biden said.

‘He may believe mouthing the words “law and order” makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is,’ Biden said.

‘Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?’ Biden said.

Biden asked several times through the speech whether Americans currently felt safe.

‘We are facing multiple crisis – crisis that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying: COVID, economic devastation, unwarranted police violence, emboldened white nationalists, a reckoning on race, declining faith in a bright American future,’ he said.

‘The common thread? An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better,’ Biden said. ‘An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.’

Joe Biden is traveling to Pittsburgh Monday to deliver remarks about how President Donald Trump is contributing to the race-fueled disorder playing out in the streets of several American cities

Joe Biden greets reporters at the New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, before heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver a speech Monday

Joe Biden boards a charter plane bound for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Monday. Trump campaign officials said that Biden is ‘clearly rattled,’ which is why he moved up his swing state travel by a week

President Donald Trump used Twitter Monday to suggest that Democrats had ‘lost control of their “movement,'” after there were escalations in violence over the weekend

President Donald Trump suggested that ‘slow Joe’ was coming out of his Delaware basement because ‘Anarchists & Agitators got carried away’

Over the weekend, Trump supporters drove into Portland and his Black Lives Matter demonstrators with paint balls and tear gas.

Things escalated to the point where one Trump supporter was killed.

Biden condemned the escalation in a statement Sunday.

‘I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,’ the former vice president said.

On Monday, Trump continued to place the blame of the continued clashes between protesters of different ideologies and the police on the ‘Radical Left Mayors & Governors of Cities,’ tweeting that they ‘lost control of their “movement.”‘

‘It wasn’t supposed to be like this, but the Anarchists & Agitators got carried away and don’t listen anymore – even forced Slow Joe out of the basement,’ the president wrote.

Biden, who has been trying to show a clear distinction between how he views the coronavirus threat compared to the president, will fly to Pittsburgh in a charter and deliver remarks there.

Biden only had a small ‘pool’ of reporters with him when he delivered his remarks to the Democratic National Convention earlier this month.

The reporters played the role of audience in Pittsburgh Monday.

Trump, on the other hand, invited 1,500 people to the White House for his Republican National Convention speech last Thursday, where most didn’t wear masks nor practice social distancing.

Biden said last week that he planned to start traveling to swing states after the Labor Day holiday.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller floated that Biden was ‘clearly rattled’ and ‘panicking,’ which is why he moved up his campaign travel a week.

Pennsylvania continues to be a key swing state in the November election.

On a Trump campaign call with reporters Monday, campaign officials had the sheriff of Butler County, Pennsylvania, Michael Slupe, deliver remarks, tying leftist protesters with Biden.

‘They are Joe Biden supporters. They are ruining America!’ Slupe yelled during the call. ‘These are not peaceful protesters. They are criminals.’

Biden addressed similar comments in his speech, as he pointed to how Trump has been running advertisements against him, warning voters of what will happen in ‘Biden’s America,’ using imagery from recent weeks.

‘Trump and Pence are running on this, and I find it fascinating, “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,”‘ Biden said. ‘What’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America.’

‘These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden America in the future, these are images of Donald Trump’s America today,’ Biden continued.

‘He keeps telling you, if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen. If he was president, you’d feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not,’ the former vice president said.

Trump will also visit Western Pennsylvania on Thursday, appearing at the Latrobe airport for an evening campaign event.

While Pittsburgh votes heavily Democratic, the outskirts – including Butler and Westmoreland County, where Latrobe is located – tend to be more red, and could help decide Trump and Biden’s fate in the state.