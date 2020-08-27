Biden says he WILL debate Trump after Pelosi says he shouldn’t

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that he will debate President Donald Trump after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised he pass on those opportunities.

‘As long as the commission continues down the straight and narrow as they have, I’m going to debate him,’ Biden said Thursday on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell. ‘The debates are going to take place,’ the former vice president added.

Biden said he’d be playing the ‘fact-checker on the floor,’ accusing Trump of always ‘lying, lying, lying.’

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Thursday he would debate President Donald Trump, though said he envisioned his role as being a ‘fact-checker on the floor’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had advised Biden to skip the three scheduled debates with Trump, suggesting the president would engage in ‘skullduggery’ onstage

Trump’s campaign has tried to push the commission that sponsors the debates to move the final debate into the first week of September, pointing to how many states have early voting

‘I think everybody knows this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth,’ Biden said.

It was Trump’s relationship with truth and facts that had Pelosi worried, she indicated at her weeky press conference.

‘I don’t think there should be any debates,’ Pelosi said.

She added, jokingly, that reporters shouldn’t tell Biden this was her opinion.

‘I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that … has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts,’ Pelosi said. ‘I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him,’ she added.

The House speaker also said Trump would engage in ‘skullduggery’ onstage – a fancy word for underhanded behavior.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to face off in three official presidential debates with their running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, slated to meet once.

The first debate will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29.

Next will come the VP debate in Utah on October 7.

Trump and Biden will then square off again in Miami on October 15 and in Nashville on October 22.

The presidential election will take place on November 3.

Trump’s campaign has complained to the Commission on Presidential Debates that the schedule is outdated, as many Americans will be able to cast their ballots before the series of debates concludes.

Rudy Giuliani, in a letter to the commission penned earlier this month, called the current schedule an ‘outdated dinosaur and not reflective of voting realities in 2020.’

‘For a nation already deprived of a traditional campaign schedule because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it makes no sense to also deprive so many Americans of the opportunity to see and hear the two competing visions for our country’s future before millions of votes have been cast, the former New York City mayor wrote.

Giuliani encouraged the commission, which has handled the presidential debates since 1988, to move the final debate to the first week of September instead.