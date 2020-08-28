Biden slams Trump tweeting that ‘every example of violence he decries happened on his watch’ 

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:22 EDT, 28 August 2020 | Updated: 01:30 EDT, 28 August 2020

Democratic nominee Joe Biden tweeted through President Donald Trump‘s Republican National Convention speech pushing back on Trump’s claims that Democrats are responsible for the current social unrest.

‘Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency,’ Biden said.

For weeks, Trump has tried to weigh Biden down with the fact that Democrats are in charge of cities that are seeing some of the worst violence and destruction, which started in the aftermath of George Floyd‘s Memorial Day death, but continued this week in Wisconsin after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

‘If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag-burners, that is up to them, but I, as your President, will not be a part of it,’ Trump said Thursday night. ‘The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America Safe.’

Earlier Thursday, Biden had accused Trump of ‘rooting for more violence.’

The Democratic nominee had pointed to comments made by outgoing counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway who said on Fox News ‘the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best for public safety and law and order.’

‘The problem that we have right now is that we’re in Donald Trump’s America,’ Biden said.

The Biden campaign also revealed that it had purchased the URL KeepAmericaGreat.com – a Trump campaign slogan – in order to roll out an anti-Trump website

In other tweets during Trump’s convention speech, Biden criticized the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In one, he highlighted a tweet he had written in October 2019, pointing out, ‘We are not prepared for a pandemic.’

‘Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores,’ Biden wrote then.

Tonight he topped that message with: ‘Leadership requires foresight.’

‘From the moment COVID-19 emerged, President Trump downplayed the threat it posed, refused to listen to the experts, and failed to take action to contain its spread,’ Biden also tweeted. ‘Now we’re paying the price.’

The Biden campaign also rolled out a new website in the run-up to Trump’s speech – www.KeepAmericaGreat.com – which is a Trump 2020 campaign slogan.

The website highlights policy areas and where Trump’s promises were ‘broken.’

‘Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created,’ Biden tweeted, linking to the website. ‘Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we’re facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.’